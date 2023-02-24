Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on Feb. 27

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:
February 27:
Agenda Items Overview:
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with NextRequest. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 1 to Professional Services Agreement with NextRequest for a platform through which the City may manage public records requests.
- Classification and Compensation Study. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute the Professional Services Agreement with Gallagher Benefit Services, Inc., for Classification and Compensation Study.
- Pacific Coast Highway Signal Synchronization System Improvements Project. Recommended Action: 1) Authorize the Mayor to execute a construction contract with GMZ Engineering, Inc in the amount of $9,776,991 for the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) Signal Synchronization System Improvements Project Specification No. 2064; 2) Authorize the Public Works Director to approve potential change orders up to $1,900,000; and 3) Authorize the Mayor to execute the Cooperative Agreement Replacement with the State of California (Caltrans) for the construction of the PCH Signal Synchronization System Improvements Project.
- Amendment No. 2 to Agreement with Rincon Consultants, Inc. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 2 to Agreement with Rincon Consultants, Inc. to increase the total agreement compensation from $190,000 to $340,000 and extend the term of the agreement one-year so that it will now expire June 30, 2024.
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Appeal No. 22-007- Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 22-44 (31113 Bailard Road; Owner: Ellis and Williams Ellis; Appellant: Debra Decray).
New Business:
- Fiscal Year 2022-23 Second Quarter Financial Report and Mid-Year Budget Amendments. Recommended Action: 1) Receive and file Fiscal Year 2022-23 Second Quarter Financial Report. Provide direction on Fiscal Year 2022-23 City Council Priorities and Departmental Tasks in the Work Plan. Adopt Resolution No. 23-07 amending the annual budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 and Adopt Resolution No. 23-08 amending the Authorized Positions and Salary Ranges for Fiscal Year 2022-23 and approving Assistant City Clerk job specification.
