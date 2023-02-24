HomeOpinionLetters To The Editor
Letter to the Editor: Enthusiastic support for the farmers market at Legacy Park

Dear Editor, 

Here is my letter to the Malibu City Council. 

As a long-time resident of Malibu, I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for the farmers market at Legacy Park. This market has become a cherished part of our community, offering residents access to fresh, locally sourced produce and products from local vendors.

But what truly sets this market apart is the stunning and pristine setting of Legacy Park. This beautiful park offers ample space, well-manicured lawns, and a peaceful atmosphere that makes it the perfect location for the farmers market. The combination of local commerce and breathtaking public spaces has elevated the farmers market to the next level, making it truly fitting for the residents of Malibu.

I have had the pleasure of meeting with friends and bringing my family to the farmers market at Legacy Park, and I can attest to its positive impact on our community. It provides a unique shopping experience, supports local agriculture, and brings residents together in a shared love for local food and community.

I implore the city council to vote in favor of keeping the Malibu farmers market at Legacy Park. Our community deserves nothing but the best.

Thank you for considering this important matter.

Ari Tuvia, Malibu 

