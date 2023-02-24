Joel “Jojo” Ellis Perrin 1950-2023

Malibu local JoJo Perrin, known for his winning smile and easy surf style on the water, passed away peacefully after living a long, dynamic, and creative life from the West Coast & Hawaiian waves to the Malibu mountains.

His love of the sport of surfing shaped so much of his early life leading him to enter numerous surfing competitions along the East and West Coast and in Hawaii, bringing home many trophies as early as age 12.

Jojo was recognized as having an innovative surf style, was revered as an inspiration for up-and-coming surfers, and was acknowledged as a true athlete with love for the art of surfing. In the 60s and 70s, Jojo shaped surfboards in Hawaii, New York, and California working for Dewey Weber and in business for himself at Lotus Foils. His unique and dynamic paintings decorate his boards, earning him the title of respected artist.

Jojo struggled with schizophrenia from mid-life on, pulling him away from surfing and board shaping into new pathways of explosive creativity, including sculpture, furniture making, building structures, and creating mosaics in wood, stone, and marble with an ongoing vision for sacred space and peaceful living.

Jojo is survived by his only daughter Tulasi Adeva Perrin and his soon-arriving grandchild. He is a beloved father, uncle, and brother who’s inspiring legacy in art and on the water continues to be held in appreciation and acknowledgement by those who knew him. His creative mind and peaceful heart will be missed by family and friends.

The family plans to hold a paddle-out memorial in his honor this summer. Please visit www.learnhealcreate.com/jojo-perrin or email tulasiadeva@mac.com to receive updates as service details are finalized.

