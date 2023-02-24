Letter to The Editor: Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park

Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park

Dear Editor,

I hope this email finds you well. I am writing to express my strong support for making Legacy Park the permanent home of the Malibu Farmers Market.

As a frequent shopper of farmer’s markets, I have visited many different markets in the area, and I can confidently say that the Malibu Farmers Market stands out for its boutique selection of vendors and the high quality of its produce. The recent relocation to Legacy Park has only enhanced the market’s appeal, as the park’s native plants and serene setting make for a truly enchanting shopping experience.

I firmly believe that the city of Malibu deserves an elite farmer’s market, and the combination of the Malibu Farmers Market’s top-notch vendors and Legacy Park’s natural beauty is a winning formula. Making Legacy Park the permanent location for the market would not only benefit the city’s residents and visitors, but it would also showcase Malibu’s commitment to excellence and sustainability.

I urge you to strongly consider this proposal and to take the necessary steps to make Legacy Park the permanent home of the Malibu Farmers Market. I appreciate your attention to this important matter and look forward to hearing a positive outcome.

Elizabeth Ryder, Malibu

