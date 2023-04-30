Letter to The Editor: Malibu Waters

Dear Editor,

Growing up, Saturdays were for the beach. Every week, my father would load us kids and sometimes the dogs into the car and drive us through the canyons to the beach. We would travel up and down Malibu’s coast looking for the best boogie-boarding waves, and spent hours splashing around in the shallows.

Nowadays, the frequent oil spills and chemical contaminations to our ocean mean I rarely go for a swim when I visit these beaches. California’s oceans deserve protections just as much as the land in its state parks. With the Department of Fish and Wildlife currently undergoing a review of coastal protections, it’s imperative that California’s ocean lovers take action to ensure that our waters are protected! The Ocean Protection Project is calling for 30 percent of California’s coast to be included in a Marine Protected Area (MPA), and concerned Malibu residents can do their part by contacting the governor and asking him to call for more MPAs!

This would be a big step towards a future where no one has to give a second thought before jumping into Malibu’s waters.

Maddy Jennings, Calabasas

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...