Letter to The Editor: Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park

Dear Editors,

I am writing to you today on behalf of the Malibu community and to request that the City Council put on the agenda an important matter that affects our community’s well being. As a long-time resident of Malibu and a reputable real estate agent serving the most prestigious homes in the area, I am deeply invested in the prosperity and growth of this community.

I am writing to request that the City Council vote to secure a permanent location for the Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park. This market has been a staple in our community for over 20 years and has become an essential gathering place for locals and visitors alike. As a resident of Malibu, I can personally attest to the tremendous impact that the Farmers Market has had on our community, and I wholeheartedly support its permanent location at Legacy Park.

As a representative of the Malibu community, I am proud to say that we are a community that values locally sourced produce and goods, and we take pride in supporting our local businesses. The Malibu Farmers Market is an essential part of our community and has served as a hub for local businesses and residents to come together and connect. The market has not only fostered a sense of community but has also contributed to the economic growth of the area.

As a real estate agent, I have witnessed firsthand how the Malibu Farmers Market has contributed to the value and desirability of Malibu real estate. The market has become an attraction for visitors, and its presence has added to the charm and vibrancy of our community. Therefore, securing a permanent location for the market at Legacy Park will not only benefit the community but also contribute to the growth of the area’s real estate market.

In conclusion, I urge the City Council to prioritize this matter and vote in favor of securing a permanent location for the Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park. This will ensure that the market continues to thrive and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our community.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Chris Cortazzo, Malibu

