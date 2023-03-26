Letter to The Editor: Cornucopia Farmer’s Market

Dear Editor,

Cornucopia Farmer’s Market is excellent. It provides a much-desired, much-needed service to the community of Malibu. Super fresh local produce of very high quality and the opportunity to get to know the farmers who actually grow the fruits and vegetables we eat is a very good idea.

The location of Legacy Park is an excellent place to host this Farmer’s Market. It is centrally located and very convenient. I hope you will continue to allow this location to be used by Cornucopia. A Farmer’s Market really is a vital element of any community.

To have it conveniently and centrally located is essential.

The Legacy Park location is perfect.

Thank you for your understanding and support!

Neal Harvey, Malibu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...