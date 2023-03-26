HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs

Fourth Mountain Lion Struck in Malibu

Judy Abel
By Judy Abel
0
2927
Leo Carrillo State Park announced the closure of South Beach day use lot, campground, and vehicle access to the North Beach parking lot through at least Jan 31. Visitors can access the beach for day use only from shoulder parking along Pacific Coast Highway. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Another mountain lion has been struck and killed by a car on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. This latest puma death was confirmed by California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Tim Daly. The incident which has been described as a “hit and run” occurred at 11:10 a.m. Saturday March 25 on Pacific Coast Highway near Leo Carrillo State Park. A wildlife conflict specialist responded to the scene and collected the animal for a necropsy. It is described as a “young male –estimating six months, based on teeth” according to Daly. Since the animal was not collared it was not being tracked for study by any agency. This latest mountain lion death is the fourth this year reported on Malibu highways. Earlier Daly reminded drivers, “Half of California is considered mountain lion habitat. We just ask that all drivers in California be aware of the potential for wildlife crossing and take all the safety precautions that drivers can.”

Previous article
Letter to The Editor: Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park
Next article
Point Mugu Air Show Takes Flight
Judy Abel
Judy Abel

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×