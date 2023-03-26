Fourth Mountain Lion Struck in Malibu

Another mountain lion has been struck and killed by a car on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. This latest puma death was confirmed by California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Tim Daly. The incident which has been described as a “hit and run” occurred at 11:10 a.m. Saturday March 25 on Pacific Coast Highway near Leo Carrillo State Park. A wildlife conflict specialist responded to the scene and collected the animal for a necropsy. It is described as a “young male –estimating six months, based on teeth” according to Daly. Since the animal was not collared it was not being tracked for study by any agency. This latest mountain lion death is the fourth this year reported on Malibu highways. Earlier Daly reminded drivers, “Half of California is considered mountain lion habitat. We just ask that all drivers in California be aware of the potential for wildlife crossing and take all the safety precautions that drivers can.”

