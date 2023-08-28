Letter to The Editor: In response to “Opinion by Thomas Elias” article

Dear Editor,

The Aug. 3 Opinion piece by Thomas Elias caught my attention. Mr. Elias seems to be arguing against coercive measures to electrify our homes. He talks about electrification being “forced on homeowners” and “attempts to compel Californians to switch” (to electric appliances). I think that the emphasis on possible future coercion is misplaced, when our concern should be for all of us to act NOW to combat climate chaos. California has been breaking heat records daily. Maui is engulfed in flames. Unprecedented flooding and tornadoes in the East and Midwest. Shouldn’t we get serious about climate change? I don’t understand the paralysis and the fatalism – we can avoid climate devastation. We clearly aren’t yet doing enough to slow climate change – but we are not powerless.

Want something we can do right now? The federal government is subsidizing – not forcing or compelling – but encouraging us to switch to electric appliances and upgrade our home energy efficiency. The Inflation Reduction Act provides homeowners with tax credits (and in the future rebates) for appliances (heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, electric clothes dryers, electric coil or induction stoves), power generation and storage (rooftop solar, geothermal heat, home battery storage), and efficiency upgrades (electrical panels and wiring, weatherization, insulation, and annual energy audits).

Want to do more? I know that many in Malibu care deeply about climate change and want to make a difference but often don’t know where to start or how to get involved in a meaningful way. Climate Changemakers offers a weekly opportunity to push for bold climate policy at all levels of government, creating transformational change in our states, cities, and our own backyards. Consider joining a weekly Hour of Action with Climate Changemakers climatechangemakers.org

Marilyn Green, Malibu

