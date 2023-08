Dear Editor,

Why is it not published when a Malibu resident overdoses? Don’t need to give a name but alert the public; supposedly, it was from cocaine lazed w Fentynol. And the suicidal April 18 on Bonsall.

When my husband died in 2001, it was all over the paper, pictures, and names included. And a false report! Later retracted. But overdoses should warn people.

This person would have wanted that! As “ Nextdoor” said new drug in Malibu. Another parent is gone!

Susan Demers, Malibu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...