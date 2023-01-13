HomeOpinionLetters To The Editor
Letter to the Editor: Civil and Courteous Council Meetings

Dear Editor,

I’m glad to see the city council meetings finally being civil and courteous. Although I didn’t vote for the two new members, I’m grateful for the peace and positivity shown at these past two council meetings (their first) and for the leadership of Mayor Silverstein.

It’s clear now where the former divisiveness came from, and so happy we can start this year off fresh and in the right direction. I was hoping for more female appointments to the commissions, but other than that, I only expect good things for Malibu. Let’s pray this can happen.

Jo Drummond, Malibu

