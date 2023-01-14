Sweat For A Good Cause

Malibu Fitness hosts a Mainspring FUNdraiser on Saturday, Jan 21st.

Schedule:

9am – 9:30am – Outdoor Spin w/ Mary

9am – 9:30am – CardioCarnivale Dance w/ Corey

9:40am – 10am Body Conditioning w/ Chris Tai

10am – 10:30am Yoga Stretch w/ Annushka

10:30am Breathwork w/ Chris Tai

Cost: $25

Early arrival suggested

What’s it for?

Mainspring is a nonprofit that works to alleviate extreme rural poverty in Tanzania, East Africa by providing quality education for more than 525 students. They also provide homes for girls who have been abused and abandoned, and access to health care. They support these women through their college education.

www.mainsprings.org

Here is a list of much needed items if you would like to donate:

New underwear and bras

Clothes for girls (all sizes)

Shoes for boys and girls

Flip flops for girls

Art supplies

Alice Frazier, a member of Malibu Fitness, is traveling to Tanzania at the end of January and will personally bring your donations.

