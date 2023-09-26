Letter to the Editor: City mandate creating ‘nightmare’

Dear Editor,

I live at 24942 Malibu Road. The City of Malibu forced me to upgrade the septic tank, as it is not up to code. I agreed, and have spent more than $70,000 so far for designing and surveying. Now the city stated that I need to build a seawall to protect the tank. To build the seawall to their standard, I have to tear down my house. This makes me really helpless, as the city officials are careless and put me into this horrible nightmare. I would like to see if the media can help me fight this battle. Thank you.

Sean Xie

Malibu

