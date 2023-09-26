Letter to the Editor: Express Lanes go against meaning of ‘peer event’

We have a first-grade child at Webster Elementary, and we have been driving by the Chili Cook-Off set-up ever since school started. Excitement and anticipation was at its absolute max and of course we “had” to go on Friday afternoon. Prices — absurdly high, of course — entry, and a somewhat normal amount of rides is more expensive than Disneyland for a child!!! But we are fortunate to live in Malibu, and my child also attends and loves the Boys & Girls Club every single day. So when entering, we were all very excited to see so many peers from school and camps and other activities. But, this event literally destroys in meaning of having peers with offering Express Lanes for visitors. The definition (by Mirriam-Webster) of “peer” is one that is of equal standing with another.

“Daddy, why do my friends get to go first? But why do they not have to stand in line? Can I get a fast pass? Are they better than me?”

I am not totally opposed to amusement park fast passes — I have used them once on a weekend when otherwise the experience would have been much different. But this is not an amusement park, and all amusement parks intentionally do a very good job to in some ways “hide” lines and make sure the two “groups” do not see each other. Also — and most important to me — an amusement park is not a community event.

This is the beginning of the school year, so how does this affect all the children who experienced either side of this Express Lane experience? This is, of course, up to each parent, but I actually think it sets a worse mindset in terms of privilege and entitlement for the children who used the pass. Will this divide the groups for the school year? And what is next: Express Lanes at school cafeteria or offering “nicer” accommodations on school trips? This is very simple for me: I will not take my children to this event if this still exists next year — no chance. One suggestion to maybe find a ‘middle ground,’ like no Express Lanes on Friday and Monday, since those are more likely the days locals all attend, but in this format this creates a terrible “peer event.”

Erik Hochstein, Malibu

