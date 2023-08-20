LA Public Health issues water quality rain advisory for all LA County Beaches; State Parks closes all parks until Tuesday

An Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory had been declared for all Los Angeles County Beaches.

Beach users should avoid water contact for at least 72 hours after significant rainfall. The advisory will be in effect at least until 9:00 am, Thursday, August 24, 2023 (72 hours after significant rainfall). This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1. 800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

State Parks

Malibu Sector Campgrounds including; Malibu Creek, Leo Carrillo, Sycamore Canyon and Thornhill Broome will be closed from Saturday Aug. 19 to Tuesday Aug. 22.

With Hurricane Hilary expected to impact several parts of California this weekend and early next week, the California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) is urging the public to limit outdoor recreation during the storm. Potential heavy rain, strong wind gusts, rip currents, storm surges, flash floods, etc., can be dangerous in coastal and inland parks.

The public should expect temporary closures within the areas of the state that are in the path of the storm. Hurricane Hilary – currently a powerful Category 4 storm – is forecast to track into Southern California over the weekend and into early next week, bringing moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and possibly stronger winds to Southern California. Some parts of Southern California could receive a year’s worth of rain from this storm. The location and intensity of precipitation and winds will be variable as the hurricane approaches California.

For those with camping or tour reservations within the areas of the state that are in the path of the storm and who wish to cancel their reservations, refunds will be provided.

Cancellations can be made via Reserve California’s Customer Service line at (800) 444-7275. Hours of operation are seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PDT. Individuals who choose to keep their reservations and/or explore the outdoors, below are some tips on how to

recreate responsibly:

Check the Weather: For updates on Hurricane Hilary, visit weather.gov.

Know Before You Go: Before leaving home, visit the webpage of your outdoor destination to find out about any new restrictions, temporary closures or cancellations.

Be Prepared: Make sure you have plenty of food and water and anticipate loss of power and/or other services.

Turn Around, Don’t Drown: Remain off roadways prone to flooding. Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways.

Listen to Local Authorities: Evacuations and closures may occur for public safety purposes if weather conditions warrant.

Follow the guidance of local authorities, including evacuation orders, road closures and other official notice 9 Sign up to receive local emergency alerts at calalert.org

