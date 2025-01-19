‘Kindness is free’ Malibu Boys & Girls Club Shines

Members proudly represent their community in the 136th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade

For the second year in a row, some members of The Malibu Boys & Girls Club marched in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day. The organization was honored in the 136th parade in recognition of its “Kindness is Free” curriculum, which involves both children and adults taking a kindness pledge and practicing acts of kindness.

“We at BGCM are so honored to once again be walking in the parade, alongside youth from surrounding Boys & Girls Clubs and schools in Ventura, Santa Monica and greater Los Angeles,” said Kasey Earnest, CEO of the organization.“Months of hard work and collaboration by our members, staff, and community, supported by the Skylight Foundation , have gone into creating this incredible 55-foot float.”

The Kindness is Free Float was No. 4 in the parade lineup and, if readers missed the parade, they can watch reruns of it on YouTube and can share the BGCM’s delight in being awarded The Bob Hope Humor Award.

Violet Way, director of education for the organization, along with Director of Operations Tyler Hawkins, joined eight children and their parents accompanying the float.

Children and parents reflect on why the Kindness is Free effort matters

“The kindness-oriented curriculum at BGCM is extremely important to our family,” said Sarah Ryan, a parent of Maisy, who participated in the kindness program and thoroughly enjoyed being in the parade. “Our goal, above all else, is to raise a kind, compassionate child. Maisy has won citizenship awards at school due to how she treats others andkindness is a big part of citizenship. To have this reinforced by the club is a gift and we are very grateful.”

Some of the children chatted with The Malibu Times about why they think participating in the Kindness is Free program is important.

“Being part of the program teaches me to be a better person,” Maisy said.

Wilson had a different take on the matter, stating, “I like it because it provides me with new opportunities that I wouldn’t otherwise get to do, like going to the Dodgers game with my friends.”

When asked to share how being kind has changed their lives and how they interact with friends and family, the children provided heartwarming responses.

“When I show kindness it is easier for me to make friends,” Miranda S. said. “Because of the Kindness is Free program, I am kinder and have better manners.”

Mia chimed in, stating, “Being a kindness ambassador has made me a role model and my younger peers look up to me.”

So, what did the kids think about the opportunity to participate in the parade?

“It’s a fun and new experience and we can show people that it is cool to be kind,” Miranda S. shared.

“I feel grateful that I was one of the few kids selected to participate in this event.” Jackson K. said, adding, “I think the Rose Parade is televised everywhere so it’s a good way to show kindness to the world. Personally, I believe the float represents how kindness can bring you to big places!”

For parents seeking to ensure they raise a kind child, the program really works. “My daughter is very sensitive to the homeless population in LA. She has learned they are fellow humans down on their luck and that treating them as such is an act of kindness,” Ryan said. “Recently, she and a friend, who is a fellow club member, went to Pavillions and bought water and snacks for an unhoused man they had been chatting with outside the store. It was a sweet exchange.”

The kindness curriculum has a meaningful impact, she added, stating, “The focus on kindness is a big part of a happy household. The more you practice kindness at home, the more you give and are kind to others outside the home.”

Parent Marylin Koziatek wholeheartedly agrees.

“I have noticed my sons being more thoughtful in choosing to approach situations with compassion and introspection,” she said. “There is a willingness to see ways to help others overcome challenges. They are respectful of their grandparents and show them companionship and helpfulness in the most beautiful way. They also play well with their friends and often display collaboration and teamwork in their favorite games — Dungeons and Dragons and Warhammer.”

Providing a concrete example of when her son manifested kindness, Koziatek stated, “When my youngest son, Jacob, first moved to Malibu, he transferred to Webster as a fifth-grader. Being new himself, he focused on helping younger students after school with their homework and helping them make friends. I admire that he turned a challenge into an opportunity by overcoming the transition to a new home and a new school by helping others.”

Being in the Rose Parade is a big deal, Koziatek noted, adding, “Our entire family is grateful for this opportunity andour family all over the nation is tuning in to see the Kindness float! Jacob won the Kindness Ambassador for the Malibu Boys & Girls Club in 2024 and this opportunity to be in the parade is a result of acknowledging how impactful his kindness has been. The fact that he is in the most famous parade in the world and on TV just because he showed kindness to others shows how being kind can change the whole world!”

Encapsulating the entire reason for the Kindness is Free curriculum as well as for its beautiful float in the parade, Earnest declared, “Together, let’s remind the world that Kindness is Free — and it’s for everyone!”

