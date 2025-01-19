Students return to schools that were damaged by the Franklin Fire

Faculty and staff from Webster and OLM worked tirelessly over the winter break to get campuses ready

Happy children and parents bid one another goodbye on Jan. 6 in front of Webster Elementary School and Our Lady of Malibu School, as they had been doing all school year, until the Franklin Fire damaged both structures on Dec. 10.

The Franklin Fire erupted around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, near Malibu Canyon Road. Fueled by the Santa Ana winds, the wildfire quickly spread, prompting mandatory evacuations and road closures. The fire scorched more than 4,037 acres, destroying 20 structures, and damaging 28 structures. The fire was declared 100 percent contained on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, around 8 p.m.

For a few days after the fire, Malibu Elementary School kindly hosted faculty, staff, and students of Webster before students dispersed for the holidays.

Faculty and staff from both schools worked tirelessly over the winter break to get the campuses ready for the students to return.

“Our return to campus was a testament to the resilience and togetherness that define our school community,” said Principal Carina Diana of Webster School. “We celebrated with a joyful field day, featuring activities that emphasizedgratitude and collaboration. The excitement and smiles on our students’ faces were truly heartwarming.”

Across the street, students at OLM were delighted to begin the second half of their school year on time.

“With tremendous hope, perseverance and optimism, Our Lady of Malibu School has been able to reopen its doors!” said Principal Elisa Zimmerman. “Three weeks ago, the Franklin Fire ravaged through the Malibu hillside. While the school was not destroyed, damage was extensive.”

However, Zimmerman added, “OLM moved fast to recover and partnered with BLU Sky Renovation to repair the smoke-damaged classrooms. Working tirelessly, BLU Sky, led by foreman Chris Engen, was able to restore the school by making the necessary repairs, replacing floors and ceilings, painting walls, and replacing and cleaning all ducts, coils, and filters.”

OLMS, Zimmer elaborated, “Is all about providing a high-level education in a safe and nurturing environment. My faculty and I are so delighted to welcome all our students back to academic rigor. We are resilient. We are OLMS strong!”

“Kids were greeted at school with some boxes, furniture still being delivered, and paint drying, but also by happy teachers and staff!” said Yelena Palant, mother of third-grader Liev Palant. “The resilience of this community is incredible. The kids will gladly help decorate their classrooms, put things in order, and have even more pride in their wonderful school.”

Reflecting further, Yelena added, “We are so grateful to be back! Thank you our principal and all the staff for working so hard over the break!”

Editor’s Note: This article was written and published prior to the Palisades Fire. Due to the fire, The Malibu Times temporarily delayed web updates to focus on covering the disaster and supporting residents who lost their homes.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...