Katherine Row 1954-2022

Katherine Row 1954-2022.

On September 21st, Katherine Row passed away peacefully in the company of friends and loved ones in Thousand Oaks after a long and spirited battle with cancer.

Born in Massachusetts, Katie moved to California in the 1980s to pursue her career as a journalist and start a family. Calling Malibu home since 1991, Katie enjoyed her hometown’s natural splendor, walking the beaches and trails as often as she could, even well into treatment. Katie was an active member at Malibu United Methodist Church and Arson Watch and jumped at any opportunity to be of service to her community.

She is survived by her two sons; Robert and Jake, and her father; Ronald. Siblings; Elizabeth, Mary, Frank, and Gordon, as well as countless friends from all corners of the globe. She will be missed dearly.

