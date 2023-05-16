Jane Seymour ‘Expressions’ Art Exhibition on display starting May 22

The exhibition will be on display from May 22 to June 30 and open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The reception will be on Sunday, June 4, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Malibu City Gallery at Malibu City Hall. The reception will feature live music by A Call 2Peace and refreshments.

The “Expressions” art exhibition showcases a variety of delicate watercolors, colorful, vibrant oil paintings, and fine art bronze sculptures. Jane began painting over three decades ago during a personal challenge. Her art became the expression of a private healing process from which she emerged as an accomplished, passionate painter.

Fore more information visit: malibuartscommission.org.

