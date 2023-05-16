HomeNews
News

Jane Seymour ‘Expressions’ Art Exhibition on display starting May 22

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
242
Jane Seymour. Photo courtesy Malibu Arts Commission.

The exhibition will be on display from May 22 to June 30 and open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The reception will be on Sunday, June 4, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Malibu City Gallery at Malibu City Hall. The reception will feature live music by A Call 2Peace and refreshments. 

The “Expressions” art exhibition showcases a variety of delicate watercolors, colorful, vibrant oil paintings, and fine art bronze sculptures. Jane began painting over three decades ago during a personal challenge. Her art became the expression of a private healing process from which she emerged as an accomplished, passionate painter.

Fore more information visit: malibuartscommission.org.

Previous article
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Boys and Girls Club Malibu honors student Irina
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×