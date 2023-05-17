HomeNews
News

Community Blood Drive at City Hall on June 8

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
187
The City of Malibu teamed up with UCLA Health last Friday to host a blood drive at City Hall, bolstering the supply of much-needed blood for local UCLA hospital facilities: UCLA Santa Monica, UCLA Ronald Reagan and UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital. Photo by Jimy Tallal/TMT.

The City of Malibu will be hosting a Community Blood Drive on Thursday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road). Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donations and blood supplies had fallen due to facility closures, stay-at-home orders and other impacts. Donated blood is needed every day for surgeries, emergencies and regular medical procedures, and is needed for any natural or human-made disasters. With COVID-19 rates continuing to improve, the City is proud to once again safely resume this life-saving activity. Sign up on the Red Cross website with code “CityofMalibu.” For more information, call 818-200-3445.

Previous article
Jane Seymour ‘Expressions’ Art Exhibition on display starting May 22
Next article
SMMUSD mediation continues as deadline for agreement passes
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×