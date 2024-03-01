Ira (Ike) Coron 1929-2024

Born in New York City, Ike had an adventurous and accomplished life. He graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School, attended CCNY, and then joined the Army, from which he received an honorary appointment at the Military Academy at West Point. Upon graduating from West Point in 1954 and then serving as a First Lieutenant in the Army, he decided to relocate with his new wife, Marsha, to Dayton, Ohio, to pursue his engineering career.

He joined Globe Industries/TRW and, after many years, transferred to their headquarters in Los Angeles as the General Manager and Vice president of TRW’s Active Components Division. His career rose in the corporation, and in 1989, he retired to begin working as a management consultant for venture funds in the technology world. This led to the position of Chairman and CEO of California Amplifier from 1994 until 2004, when retirement truly began.

Once in Los Angeles, Marsha and Ike fell in love with the Malibu community, enjoying their home perched in view of the Pacific Ocean. He loved traveling the world, playing tennis well into his eighties, and enjoying the accomplishments and growth of his children and grandchildren. He also participated in creative writing classes at UCLA and continued his lifetime joy of singing at every opportunity.

He is survived by his wife Marsha of 68 years; his children Nancy Coron Anding (Keith), Diane Coron Koziel, and Robert Coron (Brenna); and his four grandchildren, Lexie, Will, Olivia, and Lyla.

Ike’s last wishes were ones of gratitude. Donations in his memory can be made to the Lupus Research Alliance, the West Point Jewish Chapel Fund, or an organization of your choice.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...