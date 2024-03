In an abundance of caution, LA Public Works will be closing Malibu Canyon from Piuma Rd. to PCH starting Friday at 7 p.m. to monitor any changes in the ground or slope stability due to the upcoming rain. LA Public Works encourages you to check lacounty.pw/roads for the latest updates.

🚧 Scheduled Malibu Canyon Rd. Closure 🚧



