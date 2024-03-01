Alan P. Mark 1942-2024

Alan passed away in his sleep on Friday, February 16, 2024. He was 81 years old and is survived by his son, Tony, daughter-in-law, Jessica, and three grandchildren: Anthony, Harper, and Zoe.

Alan was born and raised in Cannonsburg, Pennsylvania, a town he always said was “between the steel mills and the coal mines.” After he graduated from Washington and Jefferson College (which he attended on a golf caddy scholarship), he headed to California with $100 in his pocket for what was to be a three-week vacation. He never left.

Alan worked in sales and eventually found his way to Malibu in 1975. He bought a house on Broadbeach for $150k and soon after started an unplanned career in real estate, helping his friends and business associates buy beach houses. Alan went on to become one of the most accomplished real estate agents in Malibu history and worked in the industry for nearly 40 years.

He never lost his love for the ocean, was larger than life, always the life of the party, loved to dance, loved to travel, loved the Rolling Stones, loved fast cars, and loved his family. He lived his life to the fullest and went out on his own terms. We will miss him.

