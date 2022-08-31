High temperatures forecast for parts of Los Angeles; includes the Santa Monica Mountains

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:

Santa Clarita Valley: Wednesday, 8/31/2022 through Monday, 9/5/2022

San Fernando Valley: Wednesday, 8/31/2022 at through Monday, 9/5/2022

San Gabriel Valley: Wednesday, 8/31/2022 through Monday, 9/5/2022

Santa Monica Mountains: Wednesday, 8/31/2022 through Monday, 9/5/2022

LA County Mountains: Wednesday, 8/31/2022 through Monday, 9/5/2022

Antelope Valley: Wednesday, 8/31/2022 through Monday, 9/5/2022

Downtown LA/LA Basin: Wednesday, 8/31/2022 through Monday, 9/5/2022

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperature days:

Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes.

Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly, and their pets,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience; they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or unwell neighbor who is without air conditioning, check on them throughout the day.”

County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

The health and safety of staff and visitors at cooling centers is priority. Public Health notes the following for cooling centers:

Staff and visitors are instructed to stay home if they do not feel well. Any person reporting or exhibiting signs of illness is advised to seek appropriate medical care.

Staff and visitors are required to wear a face covering at all times, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.

Extremely hot temps & dangerous fire conditions across SoCal Wed, Aug. 31 – Tues, Sept. 6. NEVER leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, it can be lethal! Weather: https://t.co/LVvDfoMPxu. Fire prep: https://t.co/b6KTPtGCE9 @LACOFD @CERTMalibu @LHSLASD @NWSLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/TWanN3smSX — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) August 31, 2022

