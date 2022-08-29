HomeNewsBreaking News
LA County of Public Health issues ocean water use warning for LA County beaches, including Topanga Canyon Beach

By Samantha Bravo
Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

  • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
  • Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
  • Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
  • Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California.

