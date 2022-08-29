LA County of Public Health issues ocean water use warning for LA County beaches, including Topanga Canyon Beach

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
- Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
- Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
- Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.