Classical pianist returns to Pepperdine

World-renowned classical pianist Yongmei Hu is returning to Malibu for a concert at Smothers Theater at Pepperdine University. Hu is returning to Malibu, the city she called home for 20 years until recently, in an effort to bring some post-COVID joy and entertainment to her beloved community.

Hu’s performance Sept. 17 will feature music especially poignant to her now because it features a piece written by Sergei Prokofiev, who although known as a Russian composer who was actually born in Ukraine.

“I want to bring this out,” the musician said about the piece she will perform, Sonata No. 6 Opus 82. “This sonata is also called ‘War Sonata.’ People may think it’s really distressful, but it’s not like that. The point of this is artists always make masterful music even in…,” Hu’s voice trailed off.

Hu used the word “spectacular” in describing the masterwork.

“For me as a musician when I see the piece of music I see everything there. It’s like a picture to me. It’s more than a picture. It’s like when you read Shakespeare. I read in the music how beautiful Ukraine is,” she said. “I enjoy the folklore of this country, Ukraine and its beautiful people, beautiful landscape. Everything is in this piece. Again, using one word to describe this piece is ‘spectacular.'”

The other piece Hu will play in her solo performance will be Robert Schumann’s “Kreisleriana Opus 16.” The two pieces are challenging, but the classical artist has been challenging herself since starting piano at age 5 in her birthplace of Shanghai, China. She was quickly recognized as a prodigy.

Hu came to the U.S. as a teenager and studied at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. She got a coveted scholarship to Julliard, but ended up turning it down after meeting legendary music teacher Aube Tzerko when she was invited to participate in the Aspen Music Festival. Tzerko, the head of the piano department at UCLA was 84 at the time.

“I realized he was such a terrific teacher,” Hu said. “It was a hard decision, but I decided to follow him to UCLA.”

So, Hu gave up Julliard and came to Los Angeles in the 1990s. Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor emeritus Zubin Mehta said of Hu’s artistry, “She has excellent control, plays with great articulation and has wonderful musical insight.” Mehta has been a champion of Hu’s since hearing her play years ago.

After she received a Master’s in fine arts, the ocean’s lure pulled Hu in the direction of Malibu, first to Sunset Mesa and then La Costa. She now resides just outside of Malibu in Pacific Palisades.

Hu has played, “very fortunately,” the most prestigious venues around the world, including St. Petersburg’s Philharmonia, Tchaikovsky Hall in Moscow, Rudolfinum Hall in Prague, Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York, and Carnegie Hall.

“It was amazing, all these experiences,” she recalled. “Of course, I come from China and played with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra at Oriental Performing Arts Center. It’s like Disney Hall in Los Angeles.”

Asked which venue she enjoyed playing the most, Hu answered, “All of them. All of these halls are signature halls in their countries.”

Hu is also an in-demand classical teacher. She’s been instructing Malibu students including the children of some celebrities including those of Pierce Brosnan, Dustin Hoffman, and Chevy Chase, himself an accomplished jazz pianist.

This will be Hu’s third time playing Smothers Theater. The last time she played at the Malibu venue was more than a decade ago and she says she’s excited to return.

“I love the location,” the pianist stated. “I love the community. This is one of the reasons I’m doing this. I think Malibu is such a beautiful place. After the COVID lockdown I want to bring some normalcy to the community and to everybody. And we need some culture here.

“People have the tendency to not go very far. I want to bring an audience here to Malibu. I think it’s going to be a wonderful event for the community.”

Showing her dedication to music education Hu says she will donate 50 percent of her proceeds to local Malibu public schools’ music programs.

“I love children,” she said. “I’ve been teaching for 25 years.”

Tickets are available through the Smothers box office on campus or through www.etix.com.

