The LA County Lifeguards reported a forecast of 5’7 chest to overhead and advised visitors to check in with lifeguards accordingly. Surf is expected to be upward 12 feet with increased rip currents.

High Surf Advisory will be going into effect for all Los Angeles County Beaches from 6 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. on Friday. Photo by Hayley Mattson.

A ⚠️ High Surf Advisory ⚠️ will be going into effect for all Los Angeles County Beaches from 6AM Thursday to 10AM on Friday according to @NWSLosAngeles Surf is forecasted to be upwards of 12 feet with increased rip currents. Know your limits and check in with a lifeguard

Surf Report 1/5/23: 5-7', Chest to Overhead



Lingering WNW swell mix on offer in the morning with solid WNW swell building quickly into the PM. Another round of building S winds ahead of an approaching front, swinging W later. pic.twitter.com/NDKHfj6em2 — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) January 5, 2023

Officials are advising individuals to drive with caution on PCH. Keep headlights on and drive slowly and cautiously.

Officials advise individuals to drive safe on PCH. Keep headlights on and drive slowly & cautiously. Photo by Hayley Mattson.

