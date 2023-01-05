Rock slides, mud, floods, officials advise to drive with caution



Rocks, mud, water in road, period closures, slow moving traffic through Malibu Canyon due to rain

Motorists should be prepared for rocks, mud and water in the road, slow moving traffic, workers and work vehicles, and period closures to clear the road clear through Malibu Canyon during the rain. Keep headlights on and drive slowly and cautiously! Monitor weather and road conditions on local news, and check Caltrans Quickmaps for road closures and hazards before heading out on the roads.

Malibu/Decker Canyon: State Route 23 (Decker Road) is closed in both directions from State Route 1 (PCH) to Decker School Rd. due to a rock slide. @CaltransDist7 Maintenance is on scene clearing rocks/boulders. Alternate route: Encinal Canyon Road just to the east slide.

Malibu/Decker Canyon: State Route 23 (Decker Road) is closed in both directions from State Route 1 (PCH) to Decker School Rd. due to a rock slide. @CaltransDist7 Maintenance is on scene clearing rocks/boulders. Alternate route: Encinal Canyon Road just to the east. #slide pic.twitter.com/8LZOWGNWAO — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 5, 2023

We have had multiple reports of trees down/small rock slides throughout the area. Deputies, Public Works, Caltrains, & CHP are busy clearing roadways. Today is a good day to stay home, but if you need to be on the road, please drive with caution. #SlowDown #HeadlightsOn #LARain pic.twitter.com/awdYUDfYEv — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) January 5, 2023

Malibu Canyon – rocks, mud, water, slow moving traffic, work vehicles & period closures to clear road during the rain. Keep headlights on & drive slowly & cautiously! Traffic signal blinking red Malibu Cyn & Civic Center Wy. https://t.co/uqJ09R5rnr https://t.co/dCircjBBDd pic.twitter.com/PwOqv39EQS — MalibuPublicSafety (@MalibuEOC) January 5, 2023

