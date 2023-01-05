HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs

Rock slides, mud, floods, officials advise to drive with caution

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
26
State Route 23 (Decker Road) is closed in both directions from State Route 1 (PCH) to Decker School Rd. due to a rock slide. Photo courtesy Caltrans.


Rocks, mud, water in road, period closures, slow moving traffic through Malibu Canyon due to rain

Motorists should be prepared for rocks, mud and water in the road, slow moving traffic, workers and work vehicles, and period closures to clear the road clear through Malibu Canyon during the rain. Keep headlights on and drive slowly and cautiously! Monitor weather and road conditions on local news, and check Caltrans Quickmaps for road closures and hazards before heading out on the roads. 

Malibu/Decker Canyon: State Route 23 (Decker Road) is closed in both directions from State Route 1 (PCH) to Decker School Rd. due to a rock slide. @CaltransDist7 Maintenance is on scene clearing rocks/boulders. Alternate route: Encinal Canyon Road just to the east slide.

Storm updates, preparedness tips and sandbag locations in Malibu
Previous article
Traffic signal flashing red on Malibu Canyon at Civic Center Way
Next article
High surf advisory in affect for all LA County Beaches now through Friday
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Advertisement

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×