Rock slides, mud, floods, officials advise to drive with caution

Rocks, mud, water in road, period closures, slow moving traffic through Malibu Canyon due to rain
Motorists should be prepared for rocks, mud and water in the road, slow moving traffic, workers and work vehicles, and period closures to clear the road clear through Malibu Canyon during the rain. Keep headlights on and drive slowly and cautiously! Monitor weather and road conditions on local news, and check Caltrans Quickmaps for road closures and hazards before heading out on the roads.
Malibu/Decker Canyon: State Route 23 (Decker Road) is closed in both directions from State Route 1 (PCH) to Decker School Rd. due to a rock slide. @CaltransDist7 Maintenance is on scene clearing rocks/boulders. Alternate route: Encinal Canyon Road just to the east slide.