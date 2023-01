10:18 a.m.: All lanes of PCH open at Big Rock Dr, Malibu after earlier rock slide. Proceed with caution.

UPDATE – All lanes of PCH open at Big Rock Dr, Malibu after earlier rock slide. Proceed with caution. https://t.co/uMupQ5qYob — MalibuPublicSafety (@MalibuEOC) January 5, 2023

9: 52 a.m.: Westbound lanes of PCH blocked at Big Rock Dr due to a rockslide. Caltrans & Deputies on scene.

Westbound lanes of PCH blocked at Big Rock Dr due to a rockslide. Caltrans & Deputies on scene. https://t.co/YPZ4pKrvHX — MalibuPublicSafety (@MalibuEOC) January 5, 2023

