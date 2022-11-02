Hate crime near Gelson’s under investigation

In the same week Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement denouncing anti-Semitism, local police are investigating what they are calling a “hate crime.”

A Calabasas woman’s car was vandalized while she was parked outside of the Gelson’s shopping center in Calabasas on Oct. 25. The woman returned to her car that was scratched with swastikas on the hood and side. She said rocks were thrown at her vehicle as well.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials at the Lost Hills Station are aware of the incident, but said the matter is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Division. The same week, anti-Semitic flyers were dispersed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.

Newsom’s statement read: “This weekend’s public display of anti-Semitic hate is another wake-up call to all of us that we must remain vigilant to protect our values and freedoms as Californians.”

