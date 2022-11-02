Venice-based artist Jules Muck chosen by Arts Commission to display her work in Malibu

During the summer, Caltrans asked the city of Malibu and the Malibu Arts Commission to find an artist to display their work under the Solstice Canyon Creek Bridge. After announcing a Call for Artists and receiving 14 proposals, the ad hoc committee chose and recommended Jules Muck. Muck is a well-known graffiti, mural, and fine artist based in Venice, California. She is experienced in large-scale murals and street art painting style.

One of her murals is nearby. Muck has a pigmented wall at the Starbucks on Topanga Canyon and Dumetz Road, with three Koi fishes and three lilies.

Community Service Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo announced the artist during the Malibu Arts Commission meeting on Oct. 25.

“The ad hoc reviewed all the artist proposals and they are giving the recommendation to select Jules Muck who’s a muralist,” Riesgo said. “She has a lot of experience, they really enjoyed her street art painting style which is something different that we really don’t have a lot of here in Malibu.”

Riesgo shared more of Muck’s work and said she has a large social media presence and can help promote and share the project.

Staff is asking the commission to review the Ad Hoc recommendation and send it to the city council for approval.

Riesgo said the artist will be provided with funds for maintenance during the painting process.

Vice Chair Fireball Tim Lawrence motioned to select Muck as the artist, and commissioner Barry Haldeman seconded the motion. Chair Lotte Cherin rejected the motion. The motion carried with a 3-1 vote.

The commission still needs to decide on the artwork before the proposal goes to the city council in November.

To see more of Muck’s work visit julesmuck.com.

Regarding the Malibu Arts Center, each commissioner will submit questions to decide which ones will be included in a community arts survey.

Toward the end of the meeting, Community Service Director Jesse Bobbett announced his resignation after six years. Bobbett said Riesgo would most likely be the acting director.

“As you know, she [Risego] is an excellent recreation professional outside of hanging artwork and putting poetry programs together,” Bobbett said. “I’m thankful for all her hard work.”

Commissioners thanked Bobbett for his service and acknowledged his dedication to the city.

The next Caffeinated Verse is on Nov. 19 at The Malibu Library. The next Malibu Arts Commission meeting is sceduled for Nov. 22.

