Harold Greene 1936-2025

Long-time Malibu resident Harold Greene passed away peacefully at his home on May 29, 2025. His loving wife of 37 years, Francine Greene, was at his side.

Harold graduated from North Hollywood High to go on to UCLA, where he earned his law degree and served in the US Air Force Reserve. He worked on City of Malibu committees, ran for City Council, and helped create the Chumash Day event with Francine.

Harold was generous with his knowledge of the law, teaching seminars, representing several Hollywood stunt people with their injuries, and always had a smile. He spent many days scuba diving all over the world, taking underwater photographs, where his work is known to hang in several courthouses. Harold rode horses, played instruments, especially “Indian flutes,” and had a wide circle of friends. He will be missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 14, at 1 pm at Our Lady of Malibu.

