L.A. County Governance Reform Task Force convenes inaugural meeting

The newly established Los Angeles County Governance Reform Task Force held its inaugural meeting today, launching an ambitious effort to modernize the structure of L.A. County governance. The 13-member Task Force was created to implement the voter-approved Measure G Charter amendment, with a mandate to enhance transparency, accountability, and public engagement in county operations.

“The establishment of this Task Force marks a pivotal moment for our county’s future,” said Edward Yen, executive officer for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “It is entrusted with guiding the voter-approved Measure G reforms, directly influencing how we enhance transparency, accountability, and ultimately, better serve our ten million residents.”

The Task Force includes appointees from each of the five supervisorial districts, representatives from organized labor, and members at large. It is tasked with advising the Board of Supervisors and producing informed recommendations on how to reform and modernize the county’s governance practices. Its term is set to conclude by Dec. 3, 2028, unless extended by the board.

District appointees bring diverse expertise

Brian Calderón Tabatabai (First District), a former mayor of West Covina, is known for his advocacy for working families and efforts to advance housing justice.

Derek Steele (Second District), executive director of the Social Justice Learning Institute, brings a systems-thinking approach focused on racial equity and community empowerment.

Sara Sadhwani (Third District), a political science professor and former California Citizens Redistricting Commissioner, is a respected authority on voting rights and governance reform.

Marcel Rodarte (Fourth District), executive director of the California Contract Cities Association, offers a wealth of regional leadership experience and civic engagement.

John Fasana (Fifth District), a longtime Duarte City Councilmember and past Metro Board chair, has played a key role in shaping regional transportation and infrastructure policy.

Labor representatives reflect wide constituency

David Green, president of SEIU 721, brings more than two decades of frontline and leadership experience serving L.A. County families.

Derek Hsieh, executive director of the Association of Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, contributes insights from a career spanning law enforcement, military service, and labor advocacy.

Steve Neal, a former Long Beach City Councilmember and community pastor, is currently active in labor leadership and civic engagement.

At-large members further broaden community representation

The Task Force also includes Gabriela Gironas, Julia Mockeridge, David Phelps, Rosa Soto, and Nancy Yap, whose collective experiences span nonprofit leadership, civic engagement, and public policy.

Under the guidance of Interim Director Shadi Kardan, the Task Force will operate through a collaborative, community-informed process. Kardan emphasized that community input and equitable representation will be at the heart of all recommendations made to the Board of Supervisors.

By launching this Task Force, Los Angeles County underscores its commitment to inclusive, modern governance that reflects the evolving needs of its 88 cities and unincorporated areas. The work ahead will shape how decisions are made at the County level and how residents can have greater access and voice in the process.

To follow the progress of the Governance Reform Task Force and learn more about Measure G, visit measureg.lacounty.gov.

