David Clay

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department remembers Reserve Deputy Dave Clay, a dedicated volunteer who served our community for over 45 years. As a member of the Malibu/Lost Hills Beach team, Dave was an annual fixture on the beach, providing tireless service and support to our residents and visitors every summer.



Dave’s commitment to public service and his passion for keeping our communities safe will be deeply missed. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the memories he helped create. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, Deputy Clay. Your service will not be forgotten.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on June 16, and will include spreading his ashes into the ocean from a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) boat.

