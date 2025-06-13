Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week, Meet Brownie and Arrow: Thursday, June 12

The Malibu Times
111

Brownie #A5694887 (brown) and Arrow #A5694895 (black) came in as a pair and although they would love to find their forever, we are not requiring them to go together.


However, if separated Brownie is required only male dogs and Arrow is required only female dogs. So basically they’d be happiest if someone had no one else and just took them. Who can blame them?

Come meet this pair and all our other friends!

Care Center Hours:
Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm
Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov