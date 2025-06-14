Malibu Little League closes season with parade, championship, and community pride

Closing ceremonies united families and celebrated the resilience of a town rising

Malibu Little League’s Closing Ceremonies on June 3 brought the community together in a joyful celebration of youth sports, resilience, and local pride. The beloved annual tradition included a vibrant parade, thrilling games, and heartfelt tributes — a day that reminded everyone of the spirit that defines Malibu.

The festivities began with a colorful parade, as all T-ball, softball, and baseball teams rode in custom floats, with teammates, coaches, and family members. Malibu Mayor Maryanne Riggins joined the procession, waving proudly with the players and celebrating the town’s youth.

After the parade, the league’s youngest athletes circled the infield of the baseball fields, their faces lit with excitement. Awards, recognitions, and team trophies were distributed by league and city officials. Players sprinted across the diamond to collect their team’s box of trophies, laughter and music echoing from the speakers as families cheered them on.

The day’s highlight was the Majors Division Championship Game — a gripping 11-inning showdown that lasted over four hours. In a testament to endurance and teamwork, the Reds emerged victorious, closing the season with a hard-fought win that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

But the event was more than just a celebration of baseball. Earlier in the season, the league honored the Malibu Fire Brigade and Fire Department at the opening ceremony. In a symbolic gesture of gratitude, these local heroes threw out the first pitch, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd for their ongoing dedication to the community’s safety following the Franklin and Palisades Fire.

As children took to the field, their joy symbolized something deeper — the resilience of a town that continues to standstrong in the face of adversity. In the wake of the devastating fires this past year, Malibu has once again proven its strength, unity, and ability to come together and play on.

Malibu Little League remains a vital part of the community — a place where friendships are built, confidence is nurtured, and the next generation learns what it means to be part of something bigger than themselves. This season was not just about the game — it was a celebration of hope, healing, and the bright future ahead.





The Malibu Little League closing day parade on Saturday, June 7. Photos by Emily Scher/TMT

