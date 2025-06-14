Malibu Little League closes season with parade, championship, and community pride

By
Hayley Mattson
-
0
414
The Reds emerged victorious in the Majors Championship Game after an intense 11-inning battle that lasted over four hours. Photo by Dana Rubin Photography

Closing ceremonies united families and celebrated the resilience of a town rising

Malibu Little League’s Closing Ceremonies on June 3 brought the community together in a joyful celebration of youth sports, resilience, and local pride. The beloved annual tradition included a vibrant parade, thrilling games, and heartfelt tributes — a day that reminded everyone of the spirit that defines Malibu.

The festivities began with a colorful parade, as all T-ball, softball, and baseball teams rode in custom floats, with teammates, coaches, and family members. Malibu Mayor Maryanne Riggins joined the procession, waving proudly with the players and celebrating the town’s youth.

2025 Malibu Little League Closing Day Dana Rubin 5
Malibu Mayor Maryanne Riggins joined the procession, waving proudly with the players and celebrating the town’s youth. Photo by Dana Rubin Photograghy

After the parade, the league’s youngest athletes circled the infield of the baseball fields, their faces lit with excitement. Awards, recognitions, and team trophies were distributed by league and city officials. Players sprinted across the diamond to collect their team’s box of trophies, laughter and music echoing from the speakers as families cheered them on.

The day’s highlight was the Majors Division Championship Game — a gripping 11-inning showdown that lasted over four hours. In a testament to endurance and teamwork, the Reds emerged victorious, closing the season with a hard-fought win that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

But the event was more than just a celebration of baseball. Earlier in the season, the league honored the Malibu Fire Brigade and Fire Department at the opening ceremony. In a symbolic gesture of gratitude, these local heroes threw out the first pitch, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd for their ongoing dedication to the community’s safety following the Franklin and Palisades Fire. 

As children took to the field, their joy symbolized something deeper — the resilience of a town that continues to standstrong in the face of adversity. In the wake of the devastating fires this past year, Malibu has once again proven its strength, unity, and ability to come together and play on.

Malibu Little League remains a vital part of the community — a place where friendships are built, confidence is nurtured, and the next generation learns what it means to be part of something bigger than themselves. This season was not just about the game — it was a celebration of hope, healing, and the bright future ahead.

2025 Malibu Little League Emily Scher 43
2025 Malibu Little League Emily Scher 7
2025 Malibu Little League Emily Scher 3
2025 Malibu Little League Closing Day Dana Rubin 6
2025 Malibu Little League Closing Day Dana Rubin 3
2025 Malibu Little League Emily Scher 8
2025 Malibu Little League Emily Scher 16
2025 Malibu Little League Emily Scher 25
2025 Malibu Little League Emily Scher 34
2025 Malibu Little League Emily Scher 40
2025 Malibu Little League Emily Scher 44
2025 Malibu Little League Emily Scher 42
2025 Malibu Little League Emily Scher 46
2025 Malibu Little League Emily Scher 47
2025 Malibu Little League Emily Scher 49
2025 Malibu Little League Emily Scher 52



The Malibu Little League closing day parade on Saturday, June 7. Photos by Emily Scher/TMT

Previous articleAgoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week, Meet Brownie and Arrow: Thursday, June 12
Next articleBrian Wilson, Beach Boys founder and architect of the California sound, dies at 82
Hayley Mattson
Hayley Mattson
Hayley Mattson is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The Malibu Times, Malibu’s only official adjudicated newspaper, Hayley ensures accurate and balanced news reaches every resident and business weekly. Believing that local journalism is more than reporting the news, Hayley sees The Malibu Times as a platform to inspire connection, respect, and meaningful conversation. Under her leadership, the newspaper focuses on what truly matters: the well-being of families, neighbors, and the future of Malibu. Through 13 Stars Media, Hayley and her husband, Nic, have built a network of magazines and newspapers across California’s Central Coast, showcasing their commitment to community engagement and local storytelling. Hayley’s work reflects her dedication to providing spaces for thoughtful discourse and setting a positive tone for the communities she serves. Her vision ensures that The Malibu Times remains a trusted source of information and a beacon of unity for the community.