FROM THE RIGHT: Trump’s victory shows the shift among American voters

By Don Schmitz

The election is concluded, with a decisive victory for Donald Trump and the Republicans. Trump won 3 million more popular votes than Kamala Harris, all seven battleground states, and 312 electoral college votes. The polling was horribly wrong, again, and predictable. Democrats bet the race on demonizing the candidate and, bizarrely, his supporters. Like Hilary Clinton in 2016 calling them “deplorables,” the DNC machine labeled anyone not falling into line fascists and racists, capped with Joe Biden calling Trump supporters garbage.

Pages could be filled with the patronizing and condescending rhetoric. While conducting a coup to drive out a reluctant Biden with Harris who didn’t have a single primary vote, Democrats tried to label the Republicans as a threat to democracy. Remember when

Democrats lamented the amount of money in politics? In 2015, Jimmy Carter called America an “oligarchy” in which “unlimited political bribery” has created “a complete subversion of our political system as a payoff to major contributors.” Unabashedly, Harris broke records raising more than $1 billion (three times what Trump raised), spent every dime, and is millions in debt. Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg each gave her $50 million, Hollywood celebrities millions more. In the Senate races, Democrats outspent Republicans by more than $150 million. The Media Research Center reports that ABC, CBS, and NBC “reporting” was the “most lopsided in history,” with Harris receiving 78 percent positive coverage while Trump received 85 percent negative coverage. Hard to put a dollar figure to that, but it’s enormous. Like a banana republic in an election year, Democrat henchmen filed exaggerated legal charges against Trump, all in deep blue districts with prosecutors who publicly stated they would make a career of destroying him.

Legendary Democrat operative James Carville lamented “nothing’s working.” Nothing worked. In fact, 2,588 counties voted more Republican than in 2020, including in Democrat strongholds. Ninety-percent-Hispanic Starr County, Texas, voted for Trump, the first time they voted Republican since 1898. In 2016, Clinton won there by 60 points — 2024 represents a 76-point swing. Nationally, Trump earned 46 percent of the Hispanic vote, despite failed Democrat efforts to portray his tough border policies as racist. 49 percent of young men under 30 voted Trump, while Trump improved Republican votes by 5 percent in 25 big urban counties. Panicked, distraught Democrats saw their base erode broadly, and nationally. They are the richest political organization in history, have a lock on the media, entertainment, and the universities, but feel power slipping through their fingers. Decades of race baiting and labeling of Republicans as ignorant hicks “clinging to their guns and religion” has utterly failed. Trump is not a likable politician, he should have been an easy target, yet he not only weathered the most concerted political attack in history, he won with a mandate. They called him vile slurs and tried to destroy him financially and legally.

Today, Democrats guns are smoking and empty. In 1976, 72 percent of Americans had a great deal of trust in our media, today it is rightfully down to 31 percent. Gone are the days of Walter Cronkite reporting the news, replaced by blatantly biased outlets overwhelmingly left wing. Trump labels them “Fake News” to the outrage of Democrats, but Americans agree with him. Young people now prefer to watch long podcasts where issues are debated in depth. Few care about the crying late night “comedians,” nor the pontificating celebrities at the Oscars. Americans are savvy; they’ve observed what the Democrats delivered the last four years, and they don’t approve. Ninety-six percent believe the border is a problem, and it was bizarre to think that Harris would do anything different. Sixty-three percent think the economy is on the wrong track. Gallup polls show confidence in our military at 60 percent, the lowest in 25 years, while China threatens our allies, Ukraine bleeds, and Israel is under constant attack. The world is dangerous, and Americans want a strong leader that will be taken seriously. Seventy percent of Americans don’t believe biological males should compete in women’s sports, but Democrats ignore them. The radical left spouts hatred for America, like MSNBC anchor Toure Neblett tweeting “F–k Independence Day.” Have you noticed that flying the flag is now considered partisan by many leftists? We love our country, and the Democrats are out of touch. Despite this thorough trouncing, our country is still closely divided. States were rarely more than 5 percent apart on the vote.

Furthermore, we need a vibrant traditional Democratic Party for a healthy country, but the mainstream in that party is going to have to wrest control from the leftist radicals that have grown to dominate it. The Democrats learned that lesson when the country gave Reagan the biggest wins in our history, and they embraced the centrist Bill Clinton. Trump and Republicans aren’t fascists, and Americans know that. Democrats can regroup and learn, or they can continue to screech.

