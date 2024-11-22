A paradigm shift in Malibu’s Health Sector

Herb Alpert Foundation to match $5 million in donations for the transformation and expansion of Malibu Urgent Care

Malibu Urgent Care has been operating 365 days a year since 1994, and Dr. Dan Katz, joined by Dr. Lauren Pike and their talented team, continue to provide superb care, operating in the current building that was built in the 1950s. The team’s vision is to transform the old post office, shuttered for decades and located adjacent to the current Urgent Care, into a state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment center.

“For more than two decades, Malibu Urgent Care has been regarded as ‘the local ER.’” said Katz, the medical director and emergency physician at Malibu Urgent Care. “With the introduction of new state-of-the-art diagnostics, including imaging and laboratory equipment, we will be able to manage a broad range of medical and traumatic conditions that require emergency-room level without having to refer patients to out-of-town facilities. This is truly a paradigm shift in access to high-quality health care in Malibu.”

Malibu’s Herb Alpert’s generous fundraising challenge

In a groundbreaking initiative to enhance healthcare access and delivery in Malibu, the Herb Alpert Foundation has announced an extraordinary dollar-for-dollar matching gift of up to $5 million for donations made to the Friends of Malibu Urgent Care Center, a nonprofit organization that supports the center. This effort comes as the community faces significant challenges in accessing essential medical services because Malibu currently lacks a full-service hospital.

Malibu Urgent Care is currently in the midst of a $15 million capital campaign to fund a new 5,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility, which will be located at the old Malibu Post Office site.

Designed by Burdge Architects, an architectural firm that has designed many Malibu residences and businesses, the new center will feature advanced imaging technology, including both CT and MRI scanners, dramatically enhancing the doctors’ diagnostic capabilities and treatment options.

The facility will include multiple patient rooms, an on-site diagnostic laboratory, X-ray, ultrasound, and a host of other equipment commonly found in modern emergency rooms.

“The new facility will not only preserve a piece of Malibu’s history but also serve as a modern-day medical center that will be accessible to all who seek medical care,” Douglas Burdge said. “We are thrilled to partner on this project in order to provide Malibu residents and visitors with essential health care services, enhancing the well-being of our community.”

Katz elaborated about Malibu’s need for the new center, stating, “To ensure our community has the best possible access to health care, we must expand our services — imaging is a primary reason patients have to travel outside of Malibu, and we are committed to changing that.”

Malibu Urgent Care stands as the only walk-in medical facility available every day of the year. The center is staffedwith board-certified emergency physicians.

“As a de facto stand-alone emergency room, it is uniquely equipped to diagnose and treat a wide array of conditions that exceed the capabilities of typical urgent care facilities,” Katz explained. “However, its physician leadership identified a critical gap in imaging capabilities, which has led to some patients being referred out of town for necessary diagnostics.”

Katz noted the new center will serve locals and visitors alike.

“The addition of this vital equipment is not just about convenience; it’s about saving lives,” added Dr. Katz. “With these resources, we can provide timely, comprehensive care that our community deserves right here in Malibu.”

The matching grant from the Herb Alpert Foundation will be pivotal in accelerating the fundraising campaign, Katz added. Alpert, a renowned musician and philanthropist who has lived in Malibu for many years, has long been dedicated to improving the health and well-being of communities.

“Health care is a fundamental right, and we believe that everyone in Malibu should have access to high-quality medical care without having to travel long distances.” Alpert stated.

Local residents and businesses are encouraged to contribute to the campaign, knowing that their donations will have double the impact thanks to Alpert’s extremely generous matching offer. Every dollar raised will go directly towards building the new facility and acquiring the necessary diagnostic equipment, which will benefit the entire Malibu community.

As Malibu Urgent Care prepares for this vital expansion, community support has never been more crucial, Katz emphasized, noting that the matching campaign aims to catalyze a collective effort to ensure that Malibu residents receive the urgent and comprehensive care they need, right in their own community.

For more information regarding how to donate and support the campaign, please visit the Friends of Malibu Urgent Care, a 501(c)(3) organization.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...