‘Home for the Holidays’ Friends of Malibu Book Sale will take place this weekend Nov. 23-24 

The longest running nonprofit in Malibu, The Friends of the Malibu Library, is having its yearly book sale on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. One hundred percent of the profits go towards supporting the Malibu Library. The “Home For the Holidays” Book Sale will be selling gently used books from all genres, mostly for $1; rare and first editions will also be available and priced accordingly. Gift baskets with books and more will also be available for sale. The Malibu Public Library is located at 23519 Civic Center Way in Malibu.

The Friends of the Malibu Library, one of the longest-running nonprofits in Malibu, celebrated its 45th anniversary last year and continues its dedication to supporting Malibu Library and enriching the lives of community members of all ages. Formed in 1978, the independent all-volunteer group is still guided by founding members who serve on its board and volunteer across its bookstore, community programs, and events. The group raises funds for the library and community programs through sales generated by its bookstore.

Located near the entrance of Malibu Library and open seven days a week, the store sells the majority of its books for $1 or less, covering all genres and specialty books. Thanks in great part to generous book donations from the community, the vast offerings draw book lovers, collectors, and sellers from the Malibu community and all of Los Angeles. Volunteers are active every day, sorting through donations, shelving new books in the bookstore, and helping customers. The longevity and evolution of The Friends of the Malibu Library has allowed for consistent support of one the community’s greatestresources, Malibu Library. To learn more about The Friends of the Malibu Library bookstore, upcoming events, and opportunities to support the 46-year-old nonprofit, visit friendsofthemalibulibrary.com and find us on Facebook and Instagram.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...