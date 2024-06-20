FROM THE RIGHT: Hunter’s conviction and its reflection on the president

By Don Schmitz

Weeks after the historic conviction of Trump, we have the historic conviction of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter. Some state this proves we are a nation of laws and not men, that justice is blind, and applied fairly to all. I would posit that to varying degrees that’s often true in America, but regrettably, in 2024, it’s not.

Trump and Biden are the two biggest names in politics today, and the convictions show that even the most powerful in our society are not completely immune to our laws. However, delving deeper into the details of the Biden case sadly reveals a transparently manipulated legal system to deflect and delay the prosecution of Hunter, ostensibly to protect the president. The FBI has possessed the infamous Hunter laptop since 2019, yet government agents fanned out in cooperation with social media and news outlets to squelch the story and discredit the laptop as “Russian disinformation.” Many speaking to the contrary were censored and attacked.

Then acting CIA Director Mike Morrell has sworn under oath that at the behest of Biden campaign advisor Antony Blinken, he orchestrated a bogus letter from “51 intel experts” that the laptop was Russian disinformation to “help Vice President Biden … because I wanted him to win the election.” Yet in last week’s trial, the FBI verified that the laptop was indeed the president’s son’s, resulting in his conviction that he was using drugs when he illegally obtained a concealed weapon permit. Open and shut, yet it was open and shut five years ago.

Much more important is that the laptop is replete with documentation of the Biden family peddling influence with foreign powers, including Russian and China, for many millions of dollars. Special Counsel David Weiss has overseen the “investigation” of Hunter Biden for five years. Last year he brought forward a sweetheart plea deal for multiple felonies so flawed that judge Maryellen Noreika excoriated Weiss, and the deal collapsed. Unprecedentedly itexonerated Biden for past crimes “yet to be determined” and gave probation for his felonies.

While Weiss slow walked the investigation, the statute of limitations ran out for Hunter’s other crimes well documented on his laptop, most importantly, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. This is “willful blindness”. The gun charge conviction of Hunter is the “safest” crime well documented in the laptop, in the sense it in no way endangers the president, whereas an influence peddling trial would lead to the president’s family, and perhaps the president himself (aka “The Big Guy”).

Remember that last year two whistleblowers from the IRS testified at the House Ways and Means Committee that the investigation of Hunter was manipulated, and that they were told not to ignore leads pointing to “the big guy,” ostensibly President Biden. They also testified that Weiss’ office “slow-walked” the probe stretching it out over five years, so much so that the statute of limitations ran out on his crimes committed in 2014 and 2015. According to the committee’s web page, Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu sent $3 million to the Biden family in 2015. Chinese State Energy HK Limited sent them $8 million. Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid $6.5 million, while Russian Oligarch Yelena Baturina paid the Bidens and their associates $3.5 million, after she had lunch with then Vice President Joe Biden. A text from Hunter to a Chinese company has surfaced stating: “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

A trial of Hunter for bribery and Foreign Agent Act violations would have naturally brought all of this to the fore. Testifying to an impeachment inquiry in February, James Biden swore his brother, President Biden, had nothing to do with “the business.” I wish we were all confident of that.

Outside of the fact that these two cases involve the names of rich, powerful political families, they are not only dissimilar, there’s a stark contrast in how they were prosecuted. The misdemeanors against Trump were elevated to felonies by a partisan court system in Manhattan by asserting they were designed to influence the election, after the statute of limitations had run out. The felonious violations of the Foreign Registration Act by Hunter Biden, and perhaps other members of the Biden family, were allowed to expire, with dilatory tactics and farcical plea deals. Was the timing of Hunter’s conviction on the “safe” gun charge designed to give credence to the anti-Trump lawfare? “No one is above the law”, depending on your political affiliations.

