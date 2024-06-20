Planning Commission approves annual Chili Cook-Off  permit

Planning director says the cities online portal has been successful with over 1,000 requests

To start off the Planning Commission meeting on Monday, the commission raised its concerns with the amount of code violations they have received from properties in Malibu. In response, Planning Director Richard Mollica said the city is planning on stepping up code enforcement on the weekends.

“Instead of having one weekend during the summer, we are shooting to have seven days a week code enforcement in the city, so we are trying to get that started,” Mollica said.

Commissioners also asked if the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) have submitted documents for their paving project on Winding Way. Mollica said they have and found out that they have added cameras surrounding the project.

Mollica said the city is following up with MRCA on the cameras and the traffic turns they have implemented for the project.

Commissioner Drew Leonard was absent from the meeting.

Mollica provided a staff report and said there has been an increase in illegal parking near Winding Way and Escondido Falls Trails.

Mollica said they’ve been having great success with the online portal.

“To date, we’ve had 1,184 requests come through the portal and have collected and processed 1,373 documents through our portal,” Mollica said. “We currently have one person doing all that work, our consultant, and we’ve had great success, we have about 300 folks registered with us and the number continues to grow.”

Mollica said that if anyone has issues with the portal, they can contact Development and Operations Manager Patricia Salazar.

Senior Planner Raneika Brooks presented Coastal Development Permit No. 21-011 and Lot Merger No. 24- 003. The item failed 2-2.

The commission approved Coastal Development Permit No. 24-023 and Temporary Use Permit

No. 24-008 for the 43rd Annual Chili Cook-Off and Carnival. The four-day event takes place on Labor Day Weekend,and a one-day private fundraising event.

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Chief Executive Officer Kasey Earnest attended the meeting to answer questions about the event and application.

The event includes a carnival with amusement rides, a chili cook-off competition, live music entertainment, and various booths that will be occupied by merchandise, food, and public service groups. As with last year, a private fundraising concert will also take place.

Chair John Mazza asked if the event would ensure they have fire extinguishers at each parking lot and ensure the event will pay parking tax for utilizing the parking lot. According to the report the event is requesting to utilize 75 parking spaces at Malibu Colony shopping center.

Mazza recused himself on Coastal Development Permit-Woolsey Fire No. 24-001 and since the vice chair, Leonard, was absent, Commissioner Kraig Hill took over the meetings. Motion passed, 3-0.

The commission approved Coastal Development Permit No. 22-068. An application to install a new 48-inch storm drain on Clover Heights Avenue with new catch basins and new inlets on Harvester Road and Clover Heights Avenue.

The commisssion approved Coastal Development Permit-Woolsey Fire No. 23-007 and Variance No. 23-033 — Anapplication to allow for installation of a new onsite wastewater treatment system and new landscape; including a variance for development within the required Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Area buffer to allow for the replacement onsite wastewater treatment system.

The commission approved conditional Use Permit No 24-005; an application to allow a temporary tow yard on weekends and holidays from June 29 through Sept. 2 at the Malibu Middle and High School campus.

The commission denied Coastal Development Permit No. 23-026; an application for the construction of a test water well to establish a water supply to a proposed development including a variance for encroachment into an environmentally sensitive habitat buffer. The commission motioned to continue the item to a date uncertain with required documents.

The Planning Commission meeting has been cancelled for July 1, 2024.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...