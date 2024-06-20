The following incidents were reported between May 13 to May 30

5/13

Burglary

A home on Sierks Way in Malibu was burglarized and the window to its bathroom was shattered. The victim walked into her bedroom and saw two men wearing all black standing in her bedroom. The suspects ran into the adjacent bathroom and left the property. The victim said they would have to do a further inventory to see what was taken. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The window was estimated to cost $500 to repair.

5/13

Burglary

A yoga studio near Cross Creek Road was broken into and damaged. The victim said the rear door to the business was pried open and some of the business inventory had been taken. An estimated $170 in jewlery was stolen, and $950 in speakers were stolen. The damage to the door was estimated to cost $100 to repair. There were security cameras inside the business but they were not operating during the time of the incident.

5/29

Shoplifting

An estimated $300 worth of miscellaneous items were stolen from the Pavillions in Point Dume. The suspects were seen on camera entering the location and leaving the store without paying for their items. The suspects were described as males and were wearing flannel shirts.

5/30

Mail Theft

A mailbox on Vantage Point Terrace was broken into, and the mail was stolen. The owner said they were trying to retrieve their mail when they noticed the latch had been bent as if the mail was forcibly opened. The victim had a Ring doorbell, but it did not capture the incident.

