Fred Segal permanently shuts its doors in Malibu

California cool fashion retailer Fred Segal has permanently shut its doors in Malibu. The store in the heart of Malibu’s shopping district is completely bare of the trendy styles it purveyed to customers seeking the latest chic, casual wear. The Malibu location was one of just a handful of Fred Segal locations left in Southern California. The flagship Melrose location closed in 2023, the Santa Monica complex closed in 2016 before the pandemic battered brick and mortar stores, and their Sunset Boulevard boutique is also reported permanently closed. Even the FredSegal.com website is not operational.

Segal’s nephew Ron Herman, who operated boutiques inside Fred Segal, closed the last of his stand-alone locations, including in Malibu, last year.

Segal developed the Malibu Country Mart in 1975. He’s credited with innovating the designer jeans craze as one of the first to charge higher prices and turn the workwear pants into a casual-luxe wardrobe essential.

The Malibu location was one of just a handful of Fred Segal locations left in Southern California. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...