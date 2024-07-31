City to repair Westward Beach Road Embankment

Zuma Beach Underpass was also a concern at the meeting, but was unrelated to the project

The Public Works Commission addressed one item during the commission meeting on July 24, the Westward Beach Road Embankment Repairs Project.

In 2019, and following the Wolsey Fire in 2018, Zuma Canyon Creek experienced an excessive stormwater runoff that damaged the existing road embankment of Westward Beach Road.

The project includes the installation of rock riprap protection of the embankment, a 24-inch stormwater pipeline to collect stormwater from the roadway, and shoulder/curb repairs to the roadway.

Associate Engineer Julia Santia presented the project and said before they begin, they have to have a biologist inspect the area and conduct a bird survey.

While the Zuma Canyon Creek was the only item on the agenda, a few commissioners and speakers asked about the Zuma Beach Underpass. While the project is near the underpass, the project was not in relation to the Westward Beach Road Embankment. The Zuma Beach underpass on Busch Drive has been closed since March 2023 due to flooding. The underpass has hindered city officials and left organizers for the annual Malibu Triathlon concerned with hosting the event. The traditional racecourse, which takes place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, utilizes the Zuma Beach underpass. In May of this year, the Zuma Foundation canceled the triathlon slated for September and postponed it until fall of 2025.

Since it’s LA County Beaches and Harbors property, the city is unable to figure out a solution.

Public Works Director Rob DeBoux said they also need to consider the weather to make sure everything is approved in time for construction.

“We’re just going to get everything ready and time it to where we think it’s going to be best with the weather,” DeBoux said.

One speaker asked if the city is also taking a Caltrans feasibility study in consideration before making any final decisions.

DeBoux said the project is on Westward Beach and not on PCH, so the project is farther away from the highway.

The city has received a grant to complete this work from CalOES/FEMA, and has also obtained regulatory approval from the Regional Water Quality Control Board (RWQCB), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). This project was presented to the city’s Environmental Review Board on July 17 as part of the Coastal Development Permit (CDP) process. The CDP is pending the Planning Commission’s approval on Aug. 5.

The project plans, specifications, and estimate (PS&E) are complete.

The next Public Works Commission meeting is scheduled for Aug. 28 at the Malibu City Hall Multipurpose Room.

