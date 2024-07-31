Kanye house sells

The mother of all home fixer uppers, Kanye West’s gutted Malibu Road beach house has finally found a buyer. The house designed by Japanese architect Takao Ando was nearly demolished by the rapper/ singer with the intention of redesigning it, but that never happened. The $57 million property sat as an empty shell exposed to the elements for nearly three years before the best selling artist decided to sell it at a loss for $53 million. After no takers, West dropped the price to $53 million and finally to $39 million due to the home’s unlivable condition. The final sale price is unknown, nor is the buyer, but what is known is that a renovation will take millions to restore what is considered an architectural masterpiece.

