Calendar for the week of August 1

TUES, AUG. 6

SENIOR EXCURSION AT THE VENTURA COUNTY FAIR

Spend the day at the Ventura County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fair offers music, shopping, art exhibits, livestock, carnival games, food and so much more! Join your Malibu Senior Center friends to explore the fair and all the amazing exhibits it has to offer. Contact (310) 456-2489, ext. 357. Cost is $35 per person, pre-registration is required.

MON, AUG. 12

BALLROOM DANCING WORKSHOP

Learn the fundamentals of swing, ballroom, and salsa on Monday, Aug. 12, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. During these workshops, easy-to-learn dance techniques will be taught, including lead, follow, rhythm, and timing. Instructed by MC Callaghan. For ages 18 and above. Cost is $25. To register, visit MalibuCity.org/Register.

WED, AUG 14

LEGACY PARK NATURE WALK AND STORYTIME

Spend the morning in nature with your little one. Participants will begin at the Malibu Library and enjoy a walk around Legacy Park with park educators on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. Participants will take their time exploring bird, bugs, and flowers of the season. The walk will culminate with Storytime at the amphitheater. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Malibu Library. Cost is free. To register, visit parksrecreation.ci.malibu.ca.us/CourseActivities.aspx?id=18.

THURS, AUG 15

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY FILM SCREENINGS

The Malibu Film Society and the City of Malibu will be bringing three special events to Malibu this summer, with 50 free seats reserved for local residents. All three events will be held in the Malibu Civic Theater at City Hall, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. Showtimes will be 7:30 p.m. each night, with doors opening at 7 p.m. for the free pre-show reception, including wine, snacks, and soft drinks for all guests. The next film screening is on Thursday, Aug. 15, for the film “Buster Keaton — America’s Avant-Garde Auteur.” One of the greatest comic actors of all time, Buster Keaton influenced Charlie Chaplin, Laurel and Hardy, W.C. Fields, Abbott and Costello, Sid Caesar, Lucille Ball, Jerry Lewis, and Bill Murray. His influence as a director has been just as profound, an unconventional and surreal style that’s since shown up in films by Orson Welles, Billy Wilder, Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Mel Brooks, Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, and more. Hollywood historian, producer, and screenwriter David Weddle (“Battlestar Galactica,” “For All Mankind”) will join us for an evening of film clips and conversation about why Keaton remains such a powerful, indelible presence. Weddle will also stay with us after the show to answer questions.

FRI, AUG 15

CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK SUNSET HIKE

Discover Charmlee Wilderness Park after hours in the beautiful light of the setting sun on Friday, Aug. 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Experience one of Malibu’s best hiking venues and learn all about the natural surroundings. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain for 90 minutes. Hiking boots or sturdy closed-toe shoes are recommended. Bring water and dress in layers.

SAT, AUG 17

HHW/E-WASTE COLLECTION

Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste at Malibu City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip. Participants are strongly encouraged to remain in their vehicles.

Accepted materials list:

Paint (water-based only)

Used motor oil

Anti-freeze

Automotive and household batteries

Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)

Electronics

The city schedules its events on the third Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. Rain cancels event. Visit www.888CleanLA.com for information about the County’s HHW events.

SAT, AUG 17

CINEMALIBU: ‘TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES,’ 1990 PG

The City of Malibu’s CineMalibu™ series has presented free outdoor movie screenings for the community since 2005. No RSVPs or seat reservations are needed; seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free admission; bring blankets and chairs. Attendees may bring in outside food. No alcohol is allowed at Malibu Bluffs Park. The next film sceening will show the 1990 film “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Event begins at 6 p.m. Movie begins at sunset.

THURS, AUG 22

‘SIP & SHOP’ AND MEET THE MAKERS AT THIRD SPACE

Community members can come to Third Space Malibu from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, to enjoy complimentary champagne and shop for local, handmade, and sustainable products while getting to know local creatives and the story behind their brands.

SUN., AUG 25

JEWELRY-MAKING EXPERIENCE AT THIRD SPACE MALIBU

The community is invited to join Third Space Malibu’s Kidd’s Jewelry Heist “Jewelry-Making Experience” on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 12 to 5 p.m. Those who attend can create their own necklaces, bracelets, keychains, and earrings during an hour-long session with the help of a mentor. Participants can take home two unique pieces of jewelry each.

WED, AUG. 28

CALTRANS IN-PERSON MEETING

All community members are invited to attend workshops to learn about and give input to Caltrans’ PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study in person at Malibu City Hall, Council Chambers, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. This meeting will not be broadcast or live streamed. The study aims to identify safety and multimodal travel improvements for all users of PCH in Malibu, including options for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as enhancing transit opportunities on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu. For further questions, please contact D7.System.Planning@dot.ca.gov.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram@malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach.

MEET THE MAKERS: SIP & SHOP AT THIRD SPACE

Shop our local, handmade, and sustainable products while getting to know our local creatives and the story behind their brands at Third Space every third Sunday of the month. The next one is on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. in partnership with Malibu Village Books.

TRANCAS SUMMER NIGHTS

Trancas Summer Night Concerts have returned for the summer every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. until Aug. 30.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size 8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...