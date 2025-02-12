Flash flood watch issued as PCH closure remains in effect indefinitely; Malibu schools closed Thursday, Feb. 13

Heavy rainfall, debris flows, and road instability expected through Friday

Malibu and surrounding communities are preparing for heavy rainfall from Wednesday, Feb. 12, through Friday, Feb. 14, with the most intense downpours expected on Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood watch from Thursday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. through early Friday at 4 a.m., warning that excessive rain may lead to flash flooding and dangerous debris flows, particularly in recent burn scar areas such as those from the Franklin and Palisades fires.

NWS has cautioned that heavy rainfall over these burn scars could trigger life-threatening flooding and fast-moving debris flows capable of carrying mud, rocks, and even large objects.

Tonight, an Evacuation Warning is now in effect for areas impacted by the Palisades and Franklin Fire burn scars due to the threat of flash flooding, debris flows, and mudslides from incoming heavy rain.

Stay informed:

Sign up for alerts: MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotification

Tune in for emergency updates: 99.1 FM KBUU, KNX 1070 AM / 97.1 FM

Safety Reminder: DO NOT attempt to drive through floodwaters—roads may become impassable.

Evacuation Shelter:

Westwood Recreation Center

1350 South Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

Authorities urge residents to remain alert and take precautions as conditions may change rapidly.

PCH Closure and Storm Preparations

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced that Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) will remain fully closed between Chautauqua Boulevard in Los Angeles and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu until further notice. This follows recent debris flows and the upcoming storm, which may further destabilize the area.

To mitigate potential damage, Caltrans installed K-rails and sandbags along PCH today to contain mudflow and protect homes near steep slopes. Crews will also patrol PCH 24/7 with plow-mounted trucks during the storm to assist with debris removal. Other storm preparations include:

Placement of K-rails at several locations

Installation of temporary steel plates and fencing at damaged retaining walls

Drain clearing by maintenance crews

Round-the-clock monitoring and response efforts

Access to PCH remains fully restricted to the public, with only essential workers, such as emergency responders and recovery crews, permitted entry. Currently, no residents are allowed on PCH within the closure area.

Malibu Schools to Close Feb. 13 Due to Severe Weather, Possible Closure on Feb. 14

Malibu schools will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 13, and potentially on Friday, Feb. 14, due to hazardous road conditions and severe weather forecasts. The closure affects Webster Elementary, Malibu Elementary, Malibu Middle, and Malibu High Schools.

The decision follows the planned closure of Malibu Canyon Road from 1 a.m. on Feb. 13 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 14, combined with ongoing Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and Topanga Canyon closures. Officials warn of unsafe travel conditions, making it impossible for staff and buses to reach school sites.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from 1 p.m. on Feb. 13 through early Feb. 14, with heavy rainfall expected to cause potential flooding and debris flows, particularly in burn scar areas from the Franklin and Palisades Fires.

School officials will provide updates on Friday’s closure decision by Thursday evening. Remote learning plans will be communicated to families. Residents are urged to stay informed through Malibu city alerts and local media, including KBUU FM.

Geotechnical Concerns and Safety Measures

Geotechnical assessments indicate significant slide activity, particularly north of Big Rock Drive and beneath Porto Marina Way. Officials warn that even in dry conditions, the saturated soil remains highly unstable, increasing the risk of additional landslides.

During the closure, crews will continue vital safety operations, including:

Reinforcing slopes at Porto Marina Way with steel plates

Removing debris with assistance from Los Angeles County Public Works (LACPW)

Clearing roadways of obstructions

Installing additional K-rail barriers at critical locations

Caltrans and LACPW will reassess conditions daily to determine when PCH can safely reopen. Officials emphasize that safety remains the top priority amid the unstable landscape and predicted rainfall.

The City of Malibu has activated its storm response plan and is closely monitoring conditions

Emergency measures include:

Patrolling city streets to clear debris and check hillsides

Placing K-rails, wattles, and drainage reinforcements to prevent road hazards

Deploying Sheriff’s Volunteers on Patrol (VOP) for neighborhood monitoring

Preparing emergency backup generators for potential power outages

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works has issued a Phase 1 forecast, indicating minor debris and mudflows are possible, with some streets potentially flooding. Certain structures may be at risk, and residents in vulnerable areas should remain prepared for possible evacuations.

Safety Recommendations for Residents

Residents in burn scar regions must remain vigilant, as just half an inch of rain per hour can trigger debris flows. These flows are more powerful and dangerous than typical mudslides, carrying large objects at high speeds with little warning.

Motorists should exercise caution, keep headlights on, and remain aware of emergency work crews. Power and traffic signal outages are possible, and drivers should come to a complete stop at malfunctioning signals, per California law.

Residents should remain alert and monitor official alerts from Caltrans, LACPW, and the City of Malibu for real-time updates. Given the continued risk of landslides and road instability, officials stress that public safety remains the highest priority.

