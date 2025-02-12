Evacuation Warning Issued for Palisades and Franklin Fire Burn Areas — Be Prepared to Evacuate

An Evacuation Warning is now in effect for areas impacted by the Palisades and Franklin Fire burn scars due to the threat of flash flooding, debris flows, and mudslides from incoming heavy rain.

Affected zones include: RMB – U030-A, MAL-C111-B, MAL-C111-A, MAL-C112-A, MAL-C112-B, and MAL-C112-C. Impacted neighborhoods include Carbon Canyon, Carbon Beach, La Costa Beach, Las Flores Creek, Big Rock, Malibu Colony, Malibu Road, and more.

Residents should be prepared to evacuate immediately if conditions worsen or an official Evacuation Order is issued.

Stay informed:

Sign up for alerts: MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotification

Tune in for emergency updates: 99.1 FM KBUU, KNX 1070 AM / 97.1 FM

Safety Reminder: DO NOT attempt to drive through floodwaters—roads may become impassable.

Evacuation Shelter:

Westwood Recreation Center

1350 South Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

Authorities urge residents to remain alert and take precautions as conditions may change rapidly.

