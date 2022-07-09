First annual Cavallo Foundation “Connecting with Horses” fundraiser sold out

The Cavallo Foundation held its first-ever fundraising event on Saturday, June 25, during two different time periods at Malibu Equestrian Park, and the event was sold out; space was limited due to the number of horses.

Some of the children attending the Cavallo Foundation fundraiser also enjoying finger painting. Photo by Jimy Tallal/TMT. Kids having some of their first experiences on horseback at the Cavallo Foundation fundraiser last Saturday. Photo by Jimy Tallal/TMT. Grace Mancini, Haze Sasson and Michelle Muench pose with two of the mini horses they brought to the Cavallo Foundation event. Haze and Michelle are mother and daughter, and their family has adopted four mini horses from the SoCal Mini-Horse Sanctuary. Photo by Jimmy Tallal/TMT. One of the attendees at The Cavallo Foundation fundraiser came with his own horse and dog. Photo by J. Tallal/TMT.

The local 501c(3) nonprofit Cavallo Foundation and its “herd of a dozen healing horses” helps “at-risk” children, teens and adults create positive change and learn real life lessons. The foundation offers this connection to nature to special needs children (ADHD, SPD, autism); inner-city kids; teens needing support for emotional/mental needs, substance abuse, PTSD, and general stress; and families with trauma.

Those attending the event spent a fun half-day with the horses learning how “the healing power of horses” helps at-risk people develop a sense of community, connection, personal growth, enthusiasm, and transformational insights.

To help support its mission and find ways to get involved, visit cavallofoundation.org.

