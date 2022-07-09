Message from City Manager Steve McClary

Dear Members of the Malibu community,

“As we head into the busy summer months and a new fiscal year, I want to reach out to first thank the City Council and the community for your support in my role as Malibu’s new permanent City Manager. I am committed to ensuring the City operates at the highest possible level and that everything we do strives to make Malibu a better place to live, work and visit. I also want you to know that our very dedicated staff stands ready and committed to supporting the needs of our residents in the most fair and equitable way.”

“We are working very hard to modernize City Hall and improve our levels of customer service. We added six new full-time positions (one consisting of two half-time interns) on July 1, which we hope to fill shortly, and we are looking closely at how we can attract and retain the best possible employees for the City. We ask for your patience as we work through these improvements while still working through the challenges brought by COVID-19. We remain committed to public safety and completing the rebuild from the Woolsey Fire, while continuing our fight for an independent school district.”

“I am honored and blessed to serve this wonderful community, and I believe by working together and listening to and trusting each other we will make Malibu an even brighter star. As always, I am open to your feedback.”

Steve McClary, City Manager

City of Malibu

310-456-2489, ext. 226

